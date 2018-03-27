David Bowie Statue Vandalized in England

The bronze sculpture entitled "Earthly Messenger" had been just unveiled in Aylesbury, where the late great musician debuted his character Ziggy Stardust.

Someone decided to use the monument as a platform to shine some light on social issues, spraying the words "Feed the homeless first" in front of it.

At the same time, the unknown perpetrator somewhat paid respect to Bowie with a couple of "RIP DB's" on the wall behind the statue.

"Vandalising it is awful," said Aylesbury resident Helen Light according to BBC. "Tax payers will now be paying for the clean-up so it is the vandal who will ironically be taking money away from the homeless."

The statue was designed by Andrew Sinclair and features a 2002 version of Bowie regarding a selection of his alter egos down the years, with Ziggy at the front.

Speakers mounted above the life-size piece play a Bowie song from a wide selection every hour.

The David Bowie statue unveiled in Aylesbury yesterday is really quite hideous. pic.twitter.com/D3HK9sEZh7 — Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) March 26, 2018

