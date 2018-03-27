World Leaders and Their Mobile Phone Devices: Who Uses What?

Life without smartphones may be unimaginable for some. Instant messaging, posting videos, photos and ads, as well as sharing content on numerous social media platforms and addressing communities and constituencies online – all that ideally requires uninterrupted access to smartphones and mobile services.

For some world leaders this is exactly the case, while others are more careful and mindful of the times mobile technology had failed its users. So what is the relationship of world’s top politicians and smartphones and what mobile phones do country leaders prefer to use?