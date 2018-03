37-year-old Jedediah Ezekiel Fulton was arrested on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.

Sutherlin police report Fulton became upset when a McDonald's branch in the western Oregon town declined to make his order of 30 double cheeseburgers.

The frustrated customer destroyed a banner and then attacked the golden arches. The report adds that he also grabbed a person's shirt and that a witness, afraid for that person's life, pulled out a gun.