Pizza With 111 Types of Cheese Breaks World Record

The American chef, who crafted the dairy-heavy masterpiece, chose to keep it small, carefully measuring out 2.6 grams of each cheese to keep the integrity of the dish.

The pizza was baked at Vadoli pizzeria in Berlin, Germany, and topped with a record-breaking 111 different types of cheese.

Among the varieties used were "mozzarella, Emmental, Leicestershire red, Comté and Raclette de Chèvre," as well as many others according to Guinness World Records.

After the Guinness judges signed off on the record, a few lucky customers were able to taste the winner. The reception was positive, with one of them noting that "each piece tastes different."