Register
16:25 GMT +326 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Sauna

    Sauna Police: Germans Protest Against Demands to Stop Walking Around Naked

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    103

    A Berlin-based spa center has called on its visitors to wear bathrobes outside of saunas and swimming pools, causing discontent among many Germans, including high-ranking politicians, Deutsche Welle reported.

    Many Germans expressed their dissatisfaction with the wellness center Vabali Spa's request to not walk without clothes outside of its sauna and pool.

    Now the wave of discontent has reached the Bundestag. For instance, MP from the Left Party Gregor Gysi disapproved, saying that the Berlin's traditions can't be abandoned for the sake of foreigners.

    "Tourists have no right to restrict urban culture," the politician stated.

    However, the sight of naked crowds in saunas of fitness clubs and spa centers, as well as at any lake and even in the middle of the city in the Tiergarten park; a stone's throw from the Reichstag in summer, often confuses visitors.

    READ MORE: Steam and Sweat: Sauna Traditions From Across the World

    In a message posted on its Facebook page in early February, Vabali Spa's management explained that the request that its guests wear clothes outside the sauna and the pool was related to numerous complaints from guests, mostly from the UK, US and Italy.

    "By popular request and suggestion of our guests, we ask you to wear a bathrobe outside of our saunas and pools from 01. March 2018. Whether you bring this from home or in our house, you are free of course! We wish you a relaxed week!" the statement said.

    The decision has been vividly discussed by social media users.

    "I don't understand this. Actually I always had a bathrobe on. But now I'm afraid of the sauna police in case I stay naked for a minute longer. Where is then the relaxation?" an Internet user Julia Thom wrote on Facebook.

    Skywheel Helsinki
    © Flickr/ John Carkeet
    Letting Off Steam the Suomi Way: Big Wheel in Helsinki Gets a Sauna Cabin
    "#VabaliBerlin can you explain to me the reason and the logic? I would be interested in what the reason is that you can sweat naked in the sauna and swim but not allowed to walk naked in the garden. So where is the difference except that one can look more upright at people while they are walking than while they are sitting and swimming?!" another user Minna Meier echoed.

    Germany has long been promoting a nude body culture, with the right of people to walk without clothes in some public places being a longstanding tradition. The revival of nudism began in the 1950s, a movement that has always been associated with freedom and the enjoyment of nature.

    Related:

    Hard Time? Saunas, Bars, Cable TV Discovered in Notorious Mexican Prison
    Some Like It Cold: Watch She-Daredevil, Bathing in Frozen Caspian Sea
    Sweet Life: Japanese Take Chocolate Baths on Valentine's Day Eve (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    nudism, naked, sauna, public discontent, tourism, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Mystic and Bizarre Forests Around the World
    Petulant POTUS
    Petulant POTUS
    Eastern Ghouta
    Eastern Ghouta in Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok