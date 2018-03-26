Sauna Police: Germans Protest Against Demands to Stop Walking Around Naked

A Berlin-based spa center has called on its visitors to wear bathrobes outside of saunas and swimming pools, causing discontent among many Germans, including high-ranking politicians, Deutsche Welle reported.

Many Germans expressed their dissatisfaction with the wellness center Vabali Spa's request to not walk without clothes outside of its sauna and pool.

Now the wave of discontent has reached the Bundestag. For instance, MP from the Left Party Gregor Gysi disapproved, saying that the Berlin's traditions can't be abandoned for the sake of foreigners.

"Tourists have no right to restrict urban culture," the politician stated.

However, the sight of naked crowds in saunas of fitness clubs and spa centers, as well as at any lake and even in the middle of the city in the Tiergarten park; a stone's throw from the Reichstag in summer, often confuses visitors.

In a message posted on its Facebook page in early February, Vabali Spa's management explained that the request that its guests wear clothes outside the sauna and the pool was related to numerous complaints from guests, mostly from the UK, US and Italy.

"By popular request and suggestion of our guests, we ask you to wear a bathrobe outside of our saunas and pools from 01. March 2018. Whether you bring this from home or in our house, you are free of course! We wish you a relaxed week!" the statement said.

The decision has been vividly discussed by social media users.

"I don't understand this. Actually I always had a bathrobe on. But now I'm afraid of the sauna police in case I stay naked for a minute longer. Where is then the relaxation?" an Internet user Julia Thom wrote on Facebook.

"#VabaliBerlin can you explain to me the reason and the logic? I would be interested in what the reason is that you can sweat naked in the sauna and swim but not allowed to walk naked in the garden. So where is the difference except that one can look more upright at people while they are walking than while they are sitting and swimming?!" another user Minna Meier echoed.

Germany has long been promoting a nude body culture, with the right of people to walk without clothes in some public places being a longstanding tradition. The revival of nudism began in the 1950s, a movement that has always been associated with freedom and the enjoyment of nature.