Nobody likes to be pushed around, especially a moose. The animal was merrily enjoying a stroll on a road in Norway when a man inside a car started calling out to it. Watch what happens next.

The video shows how a man attempting to guide a young moose off the road but the animal keeps moving forward until, finally, it becomes agitated and jumps up on the hood, smashing the windshield of the man’s car.

Once the damage was done, the moose finally got off the road.