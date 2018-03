NASA has uploaded a time-lapse animation of two true-color images of a cyclone on the red planet.

Scientists named the cyclonic motion STB Ghost as it raged in the southern hemisphere of the planet.

— NASA's Juno Mission (@NASAJuno) March 23, 2018

​The animation was created from two images obtained by NASA’s Juno spacecraft on February 7 during the probe’s 11th close flyby of the gas giant planet.

The raw images from JunoCam were processed by citizen astronomers.

When the photo was taken, Juno was 7,578 miles (12,195 kilometers) from Jupiter’s cloud tops.