Woman Uses Makeup & Hijab to Turn Herself Into Disney Princess (PHOTOS)

A self-taught Malaysian makeup artist, who has over 410,000 followers on Instagram, has chosen an extraordinarily creative way to adjust hijab into her transformation makeups to complete her looks.

Incredibly talented Saraswati, going by the moniker Queen of Luna on Instagram, is a Disney-inspired makeup artist who can transform herself to any cartoon character. She has taken it upon herself to “educate” people and break stereotypes about Muslim women being oppressed.

“According to some of my fans, they were surprised when they find out I'm Muslim and say I'm breaking the stereotype that Muslim women are oppressed. Although I'm not the only hijabi who does this kind of makeup/cosplay,” she told Zahara.com, which specializes in “halal” cosmetics for Muslim women.

Cindairella lol #fbf Публикация от Saraswati (@queenofluna) 2 Мар 2018 в 6:26 PST

Saraswati revealed that the first character make up she did was the Joker from The Dark Knight in 2009, and it helped her battle depression, becoming her real passion.