Woman Uses Makeup & Hijab to Turn Herself Into Disney Princess (PHOTOS)

Incredibly talented Saraswati, going by the moniker Queen of Luna on Instagram, is a Disney-inspired makeup artist who can transform herself to any cartoon character. She has taken it upon herself to “educate” people and break stereotypes about Muslim women being oppressed.
“According to some of my fans, they were surprised when they find out I'm Muslim and say I'm breaking the stereotype that Muslim women are oppressed. Although I'm not the only hijabi who does this kind of makeup/cosplay,” she told Zahara.com, which specializes in “halal” cosmetics for Muslim women.
Princess Fiona 👑💚 in her Malay attire 😁 I fell in love with this character when Shrek first came out 17 years ago (ikr, feel old yet?) cos she's not like other typical classical princesses 💁🏽♀.. Deets:. ▪Lashes: @eyelashcious.official ▪Eyeliner: @perfect10eyeliner ▪Eyeshadow: @nyxcosmetics_my Prismatic eyeshadow in Jaded ▪Lips: @nyxcosmetics_my lip lingerie in Bedtime Flirt ▪Scar wax and zombie skin
I remember reading the tale of The Little Mermaid as a child. The end left me frustrated, as the protagonist Ariel turns into bubbles and the antagonist gets married to Prince Eric. I wondered, why would anyone write such a story? Whatta heck! 😭💔😂… #ariel #princessariel #thelittlemermaid #littlemermaid #ursula #ursulacosplay #vanessa #seawitch #disneyprincess #disneyvillain #disneyvillains #disneyprincesses #disneycosplay #disneymakeup #cosplaymakeup
Hi, Fa Mulan here. 😜 I would like to wish all Chinese people around the world, a very happy and prosperous new year. Gong xi fa cai! ❤ #花木蘭.. @promisetamang, thank you for inspiring me. 💖. #princessmulan #mulan2 #muamalaysia #malaysianmakeupartist #charactermakeup #fantasymakeup #makeuptransformation #promisetamang #disneyside #gongxifachai #gongxifacai2016 #malaysian #tahunbarucina
Saraswati revealed that the first character make up she did was the Joker from The Dark Knight in 2009, and it helped her battle depression, becoming her real passion.
