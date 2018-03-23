Best Mate? WATCH World's First Male Sex Robot Who Can Also Tell a Joke

A 6ft-tall male sex robot with striking good looks has been filmed talking and making jokes with his creators.

A California-based tech firm, called Realbotix has posted a video to Instagram in which an ultra realistic looking male android named Henry talks with a leading programmer, Yuri Machado.

“Can you tell me a joke,” Yuri asks, communicating with the AI through his phone.

In a monotone voice, Henry replies: “What does a cloud with an itchy rash do? Find the nearest skyscraper.”

A post shared by RealDoll (@abyssrealdoll) on Mar 15, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

The handsome manbot has many fans excited as the founder and CEO of Realbotix told Daily Star that the male erotic cyborgs will be the “next big thing” in sex tech.

The cost of such sex robots is estimated to be around £11,000 ($15,000), and is due to go on sale in 2018.

One excited fan wrote, “I need this man.”

A post shared by RealDoll (@abyssrealdoll) on Mar 16, 2018 at 10:18am PDT

A leading AI researcher Dr. David Levy suggested that male erotic cyborgs could be more popular than sex toys such as vibrators and dildos.

“I’m sure women will find robots equally appealing as men. If women are that interested in getting satisfaction from a vibrator, imagine how the same women will feel having a robot they can put their arms around and having the robot squeeze them,” Levy said in an interview with the Daily Star.