Dude, Where's My Porn? Vanishing Adult Content Befuddles Sex Workers

Sex workers from around the world have voiced their concerns over adult content mysteriously disappearing from their Google Drive accounts, Motherboard reported.

Several social media users working in the sex industry have complained that they were unable to download or share any porn they keep on Google Drive. Many porn performers took to Twitter to sound the alarm, saying that the adult content vanishes without explanation or warning. It appears that the files are not actually removed from the Drive, although when users try to play it, they receive an error message.

*** FYI TO ALL MODELS USING GOOGLE DRIVE ***



They are flagging content now. Once your content is flagged you cannot send it, nor can you download it for yourself, it seems. Anyone using this as a cloud to harbour the ONLY copy of that content should download all of it now. — 💚 MelKush.com 💚 (@MelodyKush) 15 марта 2018 г.

and consider removing it from your drive, and switching services. — 💚 MelKush.com 💚 (@MelodyKush) 15 марта 2018 г.

Another user undertook a study to unravel the vanishing porn mystery:

I've been researching the shutdown of sex workers accounts by Google for the last couple of days, and here's what appears to be happening. — Hailey Heartless (@SadistHailey) 14 марта 2018 г.

Google is shutting down accounts that use Google drive to distribute porn. This means if you're using Google drive and setting up shares for customers to access your content, you need to stop. — Hailey Heartless (@SadistHailey) 14 марта 2018 г.

The rumors about them turning in full service sex workers are completely unverified, however Google is legally allowed to hand over your data to the police whenever they wish, or LEA can purchase your data from them like any other customer. — Hailey Heartless (@SadistHailey) 14 марта 2018 г.

With #sesta and #fosta coming, google might be under pressure to crack down on consensual sex workers. This applies to both regular accounts and Google suites accounts. Best to have a back up email with a service like protonmail and link it to important services (like Twitter) " — Hailey Heartless (@SadistHailey) 14 марта 2018 г.

Again, do not store your content on google drive. This is a violation of their TOS and they may delete your account without warning. Some people get warnings, some do not. Unfortunately you gotta pay to distribute your stuff like everyone else. No shortcuts or freebies. — Hailey Heartless (@SadistHailey) 14 марта 2018 г.

If anyone hears anything more on google deleting sex workers accounts or working with LEA, and they have proof (even anecdotal evidence) feel free to contact me because I'm trying to distribute the info that sex workers need to keep themselves safe. — Hailey Heartless (@SadistHailey) 14 марта 2018 г.

Some sex workers have quickly found a way out of the stalemate:

Google Drive is targeting porn now! I'll be transitioning my links over this weekend to Dropbox. Stay tuned for new links:) — Annabelle 18+ (@XAnnabelleAdams) 16 марта 2018 г.

According to Motherboard, which managed to contact a spokesperson for Google, the move is linked to the storage policy, which stipulates that writing about porn is allowed as long as there are no images or videos enclosed.