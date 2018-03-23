'Orwellian' Twitter Message by Police Scotland That Infuriated Thousands

A somber warning, worthy of George Orwell's 1984 universe, has been issued by the police service in Scotland, following the 'Nazi pug' saga that has recently unfolded in Scottish courts.

In 2017 a British man Mark Meechan posted a video clip of himself training his dog to do a Nazi salute in response to statements such as 'gas the Jews' and 'Sieg Heil.'

Earlier this week, Meechan was convicted of hate crime under the 2003 Communications Act, at Airdrie Sheriff's Court in Scotland.

His conviction for posting a "grossly offensive" video — "anti-Semitic and racist in nature" as determined by the court — caused a heated debate online, with arguments for and against freedom of speech and the right to post jokes online, even if deemed "grossly offensive" by some.

On the back of the court ruling, Police Scotland posted a message on Twitter, threatening to hunt down anonymous Twitter users.

You may think online you are anonymous, you can create fake profiles and

no-one can trace you. That’s wrong! The messages you type and send can be traced back to you.



The same laws apply to online messages, images and videos. What you post now can affect you later in life. — Police Scotland (@policescotland) March 21, 2018​

Thousands of comments by social media users poured in, rebuking the Scottish police force for their message.

