Lavrov to Japanese FM: We Meddled With Your Weather, Not in Your Elections

The foreign ministers of Russia and Japan held talks in Tokyo earlier in the day.

Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that he had "brought snow to Tokyo."

In his turn, Lavrov replied, "Since we did not interfere in your elections, we decided to intervene in the weather."

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, after that Lavrov took a photo of snow falling outside the window.

This wasn't the first time Russia's top diplomat mocked the claims of Moscow's interference. Recently, South Korea's National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong, during a meeting with Russia' s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, noted that he had previously met with the head of Russia's Security Council Nikolay Patrushev, and talks were very successful, so he came to Moscow again to keep on discussing vital questions.

At the same time, Lavrov ironically remarked: "What a secret you brought to light! Everyone will think now, that Russia is behind it all again."