'Black Mirror Predicted It': Jeff Bezos' Boston Dynamics Dog Freaks Out Twitter

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' provocative Tweet of him walking around with a robot dog at a company conference has prompted Twitter users to warn the executive about the dangers to human life that a military version of the Boston Dynamics' robot may represent.

In the Tweet, a sunglasses-clad Bezos casually strolls along with a yellow and grey SpotMini, Boston Dynamics' new 25 kg four-legged autonomous robot.

Taking my new dog for a walk at the #MARS2018 conference. #BostonDynamics pic.twitter.com/vE6CXrvV3o — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 19, 2018

But not all social media users were impressed, many reminding him that Netflix series Black Mirror had already predicted it.

Black Mirror predicted it, Jeff pic.twitter.com/w83noPejiv — carl Ox (@crlsmrt) March 19, 2018

Episode 5 of the series' fourth season features humans facing off against terrifying robotic dogs, clearly inspired by Boston Dynamics' creations. Users recalled the episode in their response to Bezos.

i like how black mirror literally showed those robot dogs being murderous predators but jeff bezos thought it was cool so now he has one — tim (@hey_timm) March 20, 2018

Others challenged the CEO to a dog cuteness competition, offered to sell him a robotic "pet bird," or photoshopped his head on the robot's body and vice-versa.

Any interest in a pet bird? cc @SkydioHQ pic.twitter.com/9FjfE8KDQa — Kyle Russell 🚀 (@kylebrussell) March 19, 2018

Do you mean something like this? 😂

Photoshoped by me!:p pic.twitter.com/D9MoZN4Tuf — Yash Gupta (@yashguptaz) March 20, 2018

SpotMini had earlier creeped out YouTube users, Boston Dynamics released a video of the robot attempting to open a door amid human resistance.