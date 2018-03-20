'Black Mirror Predicted It': Jeff Bezos' Boston Dynamics Dog Freaks Out Twitter

In the Tweet, a sunglasses-clad Bezos casually strolls along with a yellow and grey SpotMini, Boston Dynamics' new 25 kg four-legged autonomous robot.
Taking my new dog for a walk at the #MARS2018 conference. #BostonDynamics pic.twitter.com/vE6CXrvV3o— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) March 19, 2018
But not all social media users were impressed, many reminding him that Netflix series Black Mirror had already predicted it.
Black Mirror predicted it, Jeff pic.twitter.com/w83noPejiv— carl Ox (@crlsmrt) March 19, 2018
Episode 5 of the series' fourth season features humans facing off against terrifying robotic dogs, clearly inspired by Boston Dynamics' creations. Users recalled the episode in their response to Bezos.
i like how black mirror literally showed those robot dogs being murderous predators but jeff bezos thought it was cool so now he has one— tim (@hey_timm) March 20, 2018
Others challenged the CEO to a dog cuteness competition, offered to sell him a robotic "pet bird," or photoshopped his head on the robot's body and vice-versa.
Mine is way cuter. pic.twitter.com/kSyN3baSeu— tweetingWien (@tweetingWien) March 19, 2018
Any interest in a pet bird? cc @SkydioHQ pic.twitter.com/9FjfE8KDQa— Kyle Russell 🚀 (@kylebrussell) March 19, 2018
Do you mean something like this? 😂— Yash Gupta (@yashguptaz) March 20, 2018
Photoshoped by me!:p pic.twitter.com/D9MoZN4Tuf
SpotMini had earlier creeped out YouTube users, Boston Dynamics released a video of the robot attempting to open a door amid human resistance.
