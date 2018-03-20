Ballpoint Papi is the Best Internet Artist/Troll You've Never Heard of

Ballpoint Papi aka Picasso Baby attempts to implement his famous namesake's style in his artwork, mainly focusing on African-American musicians, athletes and entertainers.
The strictly penned drawings look childish and disproportional, but some critics have already called him the greatest artist of his generation.
His Instagram page has over 150,000 followers and contains caricatures of everybody from Connor McGregor and Eminem to Drake and Kanye West.
Picasso Baby's captions are usually on par with his visuals, and no celebrity is safe from some first-class trolling.
Like the timing of "fan art" for basketball player Isaiah Thomas, which was posted the day after Thomas was traded from Cleveland to Los Angeles, not to mention the accompanying story making fun of IT's diminutive size.
He really did rapper 2-Chainz dirty, just posting a "fan art" of Titty Boi's doppleganger, actress Whoopi Goldberg.
@hairweavekiller (2chainz) fan art. For this piece I was after a very rare ink so rare it can only be found at the top of an active volcano in the small town of papa New Guinea pig. I arrived and was greeted by my Sherpa Marauta, who would guide me to the top of the volcano. He told me legends about a demi god that guarded the ink, I thought he was telling fibs to try and scare me. I was wrong. It took us 3 gruelling weeks to climb the volcano. When we got to the top the temperature reached 200 degrees! The pen ink was protected by obsidian and everyone knows obsidian can only be mined with a diamond pickaxe! Marauta handed me the pickaxe and i mined for 2 days straight until reaching the ink! When I finally got to it the volcano flared up, the ground started shaking lava was everywhere and the demi god that went by the name Craig appeared. He told me that I had awoken him from his slumber and he was gonna cover the island with lava killing everyone! H said the only way to stop it was to feed the volcano with human life. I knew what had to be done. The ultimate sacrifice. I stood at the edge of the volcano, it was so hot! I closed my eyes, leaned forward and threw Marauta in the volcano. I done it! I saved the whole island and got the pen ink. Marauta left behind 14 kids and a wife. I hope they are doing well
And how about Jaden Smith with a toy terrier on his head?
Or Wiz Khalifa as Jar Jar Binx? By the way, Wiz follows the page.
