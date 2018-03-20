Ballpoint Papi is the Best Internet Artist/Troll You've Never Heard of

Operating under the alter ego @tw1tterpicasso, an Australian man named Corey has enjoyed a cult following ever since he started posting his art on social media in the summer of 2006.

Ballpoint Papi aka Picasso Baby attempts to implement his famous namesake's style in his artwork, mainly focusing on African-American musicians, athletes and entertainers.

The strictly penned drawings look childish and disproportional, but some critics have already called him the greatest artist of his generation.

His Instagram page has over 150,000 followers and contains caricatures of everybody from Connor McGregor and Eminem to Drake and Kanye West.

READ MORE: Watch LeBron James Repeating "WOW" in Owen Wilson's Voice

Picasso Baby's captions are usually on par with his visuals, and no celebrity is safe from some first-class trolling.

Like the timing of "fan art" for basketball player Isaiah Thomas, which was posted the day after Thomas was traded from Cleveland to Los Angeles, not to mention the accompanying story making fun of IT's diminutive size.

He really did rapper 2-Chainz dirty, just posting a "fan art" of Titty Boi's doppleganger, actress Whoopi Goldberg.

And how about Jaden Smith with a toy terrier on his head?

@c.syresmith fan art A post shared by Ballpoint Papi 🖊 (@tw1tterpicasso) on Mar 9, 2018 at 10:47am PST

Or Wiz Khalifa as Jar Jar Binx? By the way, Wiz follows the page.

@wizkhalifa fan art A post shared by Ballpoint Papi 🖊 (@tw1tterpicasso) on Feb 21, 2018 at 12:35pm PST