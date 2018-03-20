Horrifying Video Shows Killer Whales Tearing Dolphin Into Pieces (18+)

Scientists working off the coast of Namibia filmed a video of two killer whales attacking a dolphin, Daily Mail writes.

It is reported that the researchers were studying the consequences of an oil spill when they saw the two predators chasing the dolphin. The video shows one of the killer whales appearing on the surface, holding the dolphin in its mouth before diving into the water.

According to Simon Elven, one of the researchers, the next day the gnawed remains of the Heaviside dolphin were discovered.

Elven said that during his 20 year career working with marine animals, he has never seen such disfigured bodies.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may not be suitable for all viewers