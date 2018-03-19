Register
15:46 GMT +319 March 2018
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson stands in front of Saint Basil's cathedral in Red square in Moscow on December 22, 2017 after a meeting with his Russian counterpart.

    'Lying Full Volume': Twitter Blasts Boris Johnson Over Latest Skripal Claims

    Twitter lit up with sarcastic remarks and genuinely concerned commentary over Boris Johnson's latest allegations against Moscow in the Sergei Skripal poisoning case.

    Johnson lashed out against Moscow on Monday, calling Russia's increasingly adamant denials that it anything to do with the Skripal case "increasingly absurd."

    "This is a classic Russian strategy of trying to conceal the needle of truth in a haystack of lies and obfuscation," Johnson said, as he arrived for a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels. 

    But some Twitter users had a different view. Calling the foreign secretary's comments "childish and boorish," users warned that there could be something more sinister behind Johnson's increasingly belligerent claims, or questioned the work of the UK's investigation into the ex-spy's poisoning.

    Others simply noted they weren't convinced by Johnson's approach, given his own colorful political record.

    During Monday's visit to Brussels, Johnson was expected to try to shore up European unity against Moscow over the Skripal case. "There is scarcely a country round the table here in Brussels that has not been affected in recent years by some kind of malign or disruptive Russian behavior," he said ahead of his ministerial meeting.

    But Twitter users were having none of that, either, pointing out that mere months earlier, Johnson had stood as one of the champions of Britain's break with Brussels.

    Monday's meeting is not expected to result in any new measures against Russia, although EU diplomatic head Federica Mogherini has said the EU stands in "full solidarity" with London over the Skripal case.

    Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned outside a shopping center in the southern English city of Salisbury earlier this month. London has accused Moscow of involvement, a claim which Russia has adamantly denied, citing lack of evidence. On Wednesday, the UK announced a series of measures against Russia, declaring 23 employees of Russia's embassy in the UK personae non gratae, a move which Russia reciprocated.

    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse