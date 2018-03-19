Extremely GRAPHIC VIDEO Shows Cirque du Soleil Acrobat's Deadly Performance

Several hours before the long-time aerialist plunged to his death, he posted a photo on Instagram, announcing he would finally include the so-called strap duo act in the show.

On Saturday night, Yann Arnaud, who joined the Cirque du Soleil team over 15 years ago, was performing on the double rings when one of his hands slipped and he fell about 20 feet. The horrifying accident occurred during the company’s VOLTA production at the Tampa Greyhound Track, in the US state of Florida.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

Arnaud was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

Although the death is considered to be accidental, a police investigation into the issue will be conducted, in accordance with standard protocol.

READ MORE: Chinese Daredevil Accidentally Plunges to Death While Filming Himself

Before the deadly drop happened, the performer announced his brand new feat on Twitter:

"After so much work and training and staging, our straps duo act is finally in the show tonight. It’s time to go for it @pawel_walczewski," Arnaud wrote.