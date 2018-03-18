Here's How a Chinese Woman Fulfills Her Critically Ill Grandfather's Wish

Fearing that her 87-year-old grandfather might not see her going down the aisle, 25-year-old Fu Xuewei arranged a “wedding” and a surprise photoshoot so that he wouldn’t miss her big day.

Keeping her plans secret, Fu told her grandfather that she was taking him for a regular hospital check-up and eventually drove him to a church for her “wedding.”

“He’s the most important person in my life. I don’t have any plans to get married now, but I want my future children and loved ones to remember his face,” she told Chengdu Economic Daily.

Despite the fact that there was no groom, the “wedding” photos went viral on social media, with Fu Xuewei wearing the bridal gown and her grandfather Fu Qiquan sporting a stylish red suit.

Fu Xuewei was raised by her grandparents after her parents divorced; and when her grandfather suffered his second stroke in two years, having a long history of heart disease beyond that, doctors have warned her to prepare for the worst. Fu has insisted on taking care of him, spending and cherishing every single moment with him.