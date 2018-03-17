Register
22:21 GMT +317 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    WADA whistleblower Rodchenkov

    Twitter’s ROFL Moment Over Rodchenkov's 'Revelations' on 1980 Olympics

    © Photo: BBC (screenshot)
    Viral
    Get short URL
    127

    The former head of the Russian anti-doping agency, that went to work there only in 1985, has made astonishing assumptions about the agency’s work during the 1980 Moscow Olympics. Twitter users are already making suggestions, which historic “doping scandal” he should reveal next.

    The former director of Russia's national anti-doping laboratory Grigory Rodchenkov has made astounding revelations in his interview with Play the Game web media. He has claimed that an alleged state-backed doping program, that supposedly helped Russian athletes win the Sochi Olympics existed in a more crude way during the previous Games that the then Soviet Union hosted, the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

    READ MORE: WADA Whistleblower Rodchenkov Breaks Internet With New Look

    According to him, the KGB helped the lab, where he was working, to change positive samples with "clean" ones during the Olympic Games. There is just one inconsistency here — Rodchenkov joined the anti-doping agency in 1985, which is 5 years after the competition in Moscow.

    Russian Twitter users, obviously already bored with his "revelations," which have become more and more dire over time, started guessing what he will announce next.

    "Rodchenkov said that during the Olympics in 776 B.C.E. in Moscow a state-sponsored doping system existed," a user named VeteranOMON wrote.

    "Rodchenkov, who didn't work at the lab in 1980, said that Soviet athletes were using doping and were aided by the KGB," the user, named marinochka_san, wrote.

    READ MORE: Moscow City Court Upholds Arrest in Absentia of WADA Informant Rodchenkov

    Armen Gasparyan, a prominent Russian media figure, historian and activist, suggested that his next statement will focus the UEFA championship.

    "Finally! Rodchenkov found doping at the Moscow Olympics in 1980. Next one will be UEFA championship in 1960," he wrote in his Twitter.

    Russian activist Maria Katasonova suggested that new set of anti-Russian sanctions won't keep us waiting too long.

    "Rodchenkov claims a doping system existed during the Moscow Olympics in 1980 and that KGB representative was always present in the lab and helped to change the samples. WHERE WAS PUTIN WORKING IN 1980?! WE DESPERATELY NEED A NEW SET OF SANCTIONS," she wrote on her Twitter account.

    READ MORE: Traitor's Fate: Fearful WADA Informant Rodchenkov's Emerges on TV in Disguise

    Grigory Rodchenkov told The New York Times that at least 16 Russian Sochi Olympics winners were a part of an alleged state-backed doping program in 2016. His testimonies, always growing with ever new details, served as the basis for the WADA independent investigation into the activities at the Moscow anti-doping center. It led to a ban of the Russian team from the 2018 Winter Olympics, although "clean" athletes from Russia were allowed under the condition of performing under a neutral flag.

    The re-examination of the probes conducted on behalf of the International Olympic Committee led to 11 Russian athletes being deprived of their medals. Russian officials have refuted all allegations on the existence of a state-supported doping system, but acknowledged that country had certain problems with doping and promised to tackle with them.

    Related:

    WADA Whistleblower Rodchenkov Breaks Internet With New Look
    Moscow City Court Upholds Arrest in Absentia of WADA Informant Rodchenkov
    Traitor's Fate: Fearful WADA Informant Rodchenkov’s Emerges on TV in Disguise
    Rodchenkov’s Revelations "All About Narcissism' – Russian Athletes’ Lawyer
    Russia's Investigative Committee Offers to Work With WADA on Rodchenkov Case
    Tags:
    Olympics, claims, funny, doping, doping tests, doping scandal, Grigory Rodchenkov
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Desert Stallion Race ‘Gallops of Morocco’ Participants Endure Rough Conditions
    Desert Stallion Race 'Gallops of Morocco' Participants Endure Rough Conditions
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse