Chinese Ice-Eating Flash Mob Sends Cold Shivers (VIDEOS)

The Internet has many bizarre and sometimes disturbing videos to offer, this one is not terrifying but it involves lots of people chewing ice for no apparent reason.

Young girls in China have been posting loads of videos online of themselves crunching through blocks of ice and chewing on the ice.

They are eating not only ice, but also frozen dairy products and chocolate.

A post shared by ❄️ ICE ASMR ❄️🔹 (@iceeeecraving) on Mar 15, 2018 at 9:53am PDT

It’s the latest trend in China and some of the videos have got millions of views. The ice comes in various shapes and forms, with food coloring added to it.

A post shared by Iceeatingvid (@satisfying_iceeating_video) on Mar 10, 2018 at 7:00pm PST

A post shared by @asmraddictss on Mar 13, 2018 at 10:02pm PDT

Buzzfeed noted that the flashmob was inspired by the name of an app for video ads, Kwai. A hashtag, which translates as "eat ice," has gone viral.

A post shared by Ice Eating (@iceeatingasmr) on Mar 11, 2018 at 12:30am PST

According to the publication, there have been thousands of messages under this hashtag.