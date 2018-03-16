Chinese Ice-Eating Flash Mob Sends Cold Shivers (VIDEOS)

Young girls in China have been posting loads of videos online of themselves crunching through blocks of ice and chewing on the ice.
They are eating not only ice, but also frozen dairy products and chocolate.
It’s the latest trend in China and some of the videos have got millions of views. The ice comes in various shapes and forms, with food coloring added to it.
Buzzfeed noted that the flashmob was inspired by the name of an app for video ads, Kwai. A hashtag, which translates as "eat ice," has gone viral.
According to the publication, there have been thousands of messages under this hashtag.
