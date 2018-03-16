Evidence? No Evidence but Not a Problem: Reactions to Boris's Skripal Blame Game

Reacting to the most recent remark by the UK Foreign Secretary on the Skripal poisoning case, Twitter users wondered if Boris Johnson’s accusations of the Russian government are based on anything other than unsubstantiated assumptions.

During his visit to the Battle of Britain Bunker museum in Uxbridge on Friday, March 16 accompanied by his Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz, Boris Johnson spoke of the role Russia played in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury.

Visiting the Battle of Britain bunker with 🇵🇱 FM Czaputowicz, to celebrate our shared history. Welcome Polish solidarity today over Skripal attack pic.twitter.com/EF4AeaCgYb — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 16, 2018​

"Our quarrel is with Putin's Kremlin, and with his decision, and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe, for the first time since the Second World War. That is why we are at odds with Russia."

Questions over Johnson's evidence behind the strong statement poured into commentary sections on Twitter, casting shadow on its credibility.

Likely???? They have definite proof or not. — Mark M. (@scruffymal) March 16, 2018​

Problem here is Johnson has a terrible track record with facts & knowingly misleading people. — Seán McCarthy (@Sportydoodle) March 16, 2018​

Show us proof before you start world war 3, thanks — GaboneseHenry (@IanGoonerHolic) March 16, 2018​

? Evidence — Ros Hutchinson (@ros_hutchinson) March 16, 2018​

"Overwhelmingly likely" — thats not proof — thats not even confidence of proof — that is just continuing to jump before finding out full facts — Audrey Rooney-Ellis (@AudreyRE) March 16, 2018​

There we go with that word 'likely' again, which translates to 'we have no evidence' but will point the finger at Putin anyway.



With the Russian elections 2 days away, I thinks it safe to call this 'election meddling' on Britain's behalf #Skripal — Bri Joyce (@brijoyce) March 16, 2018​

I was pretty secure in my mind that World War III was not going to happen, but then I happened to remember the infinite capacity and talent of Boris Johnson to say the wrong thing, in the wrong place, at the wrong time. — Cameron Phillips (@cameron71) March 16, 2018​