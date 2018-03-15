Ooops, Israeli Football Star Caught on Sex Tape Being Spread via WhatsApp

A French-Israeli football player has been spotted in a disturbing video along with three other players from lower leagues. Police are considering whether or not to press charges against the star.

What goes online stays online forever — French-Israeli football player Antony Varenne obviously neglected this commonly known rule when he decided to film a sex tape that has recently surfaced on WhatsApp, according to Israeli media Haaretz. In the video, Varenne and three other football players are seen performing sexual acts on a motionless woman. It is unclear when the video was taken and what the state of the woman was at the time.

Police mulling investigation into soccer player sex abuse video: Clip from several years ago now widely shared on WhatsApp shows Beitar FC soccer striker Antony Varenne and others apparently assaulting, humiliating woman https://t.co/I8u8U5oZBj TimesofIsrael pic.twitter.com/iy0DQhvCGX — Jewish Community (@JComm_BlogFeeds) 15 марта 2018 г.

READ MORE: YouTuber Vows to Record Sex Tape If She Gets 1 Million Subscribers

Beitar Jerusalem, where Varenne plays, held a meeting to discuss the situation with the video, but has so far taken no action against the player. What is even more surprising is that police are still determining whether they are going to open any investigation into the matter, according to Israeli media.