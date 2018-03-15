Swedish Model Boasts Super Long Slender Legs (PHOTOS)

Swedish bodybuilder and model Ia Ostergren, who has some 150,000 followers on Instagram, has conquered social media with her extraordinarily long legs.

The athletic mother-of-two from Sweden, whose height is 5 feet 10 inches, has attracted hundreds of thousands of followers on social media with her 42-inch long legs. Despite being admired by many, Ostergren has revealed that she was an “ugly duckling” at school, and it was only in 2013 that she learned to accept her remarkable body the way it is.

Ia Ostergren, who is married to Swedish bodybuilder Torbjorn Ostergren, regularly works out to maintain her muscles.