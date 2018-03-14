US MLB Player Caught Beating Girlfriend at Stadium (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

Surveillance video footage showing a former Major League Baseball player beating up his girlfriend on August 2, 2016, was released on Tuesday by KRISTV, a news channel in Corpus Christi, Texas.

According to the exclusive KRIS report, the man in the video is Danry Vasquez, who played for the Houston Astros' Double-A team, the Corpus Christi Hooks, at the time of the incident. He has also played for the Detroit Tigers and the West Michigan Whitecaps.

​Vasquez is pictured violently striking his girlfriend multiple times in a stairwell at the Hooks' Whataburger Field baseball stadium. It is unclear whether the pair split following the assault.

Vasquez, who was 22 years old at the time of the incident, was given just probation through a plea deal he organized after he was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor in 2016. The case was officially discussed on Tuesday, according to Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez."At that point, probation checked with us and he had done everything we asked him to do, so I was forced to dismiss the case," Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez told KRISTV.

© Wikipedia/DanryVásquez Wikipedia page on Danry Vasquez.

"It was an assault that occurred, we had all the evidence to prove it, we just allowed this individual to hopefully get the training and education so he wouldn't continue to assault people… he has relationships with," Gonzalez added, explaining that Vasquez was required to pay a fee and attend anger management classes.

Shortly after Vasquez was arrested and charged, he was released by the Houston Astros organization.

The athlete subsequently signed with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball for the 2018 season. However, on Wednesday, the Barnstormers announced the Vasquez had been released.

The Barnstormers' official Facebook page posted a statement reading, "The Lancaster Barnstormers have released outfielder Danry Vasquez, it has been announced by manager Ross Peeples."

​"A recently released video out of Corpus Christi, Texas, portrays a domestic violence episode involving Vasquez. Upon being made aware of the nature of the incident, the Barnstormers made a prompt decision to cut ties with the 24-year-old outfielder," the statement adds. The statement quotes Peeples as saying, "There is no choice but to sever the relationship. Neither I, nor the Barnstormers' organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior."