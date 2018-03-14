'F***ing Boring': Jose Mourinho Roasted by Man United's 'Sexiest Fan'

Last night, Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League with an infamous 2-1 defeat to Sevilla, with fans icnreasingly accusing 55-year-old Mourinho for lack of ambition.

Shortly afterwards, a supporter previously labelled by one of the Old Trafford faithfuls as their "sexiest fan" has made her conclusion on the Portuguese star's performance.

Katrina Maria from Copenhagen uploaded a selfie and concluded: "Not happy," triggering comments from many of her whopping 31,000 fans. The lion's share of them agreed with the take, saying the ex-Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan icon is definitely to blame for her mood.

READ MORE: What Are You Up To? Friendly Walrus Drops by Fellow Humans

Here are more pics from her landmark Instagram: