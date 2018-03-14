Meanwhile in Russia: WATCH Guitar-Playing Man Casually Skate Along Bridge Edge

Video of the event prompted social media users to look on with jealousy about just how cool and carefree the mysterious daredevil looked.
"Man, how boring my life is!" one user wrote. Another quoted writer Maxim Gorky's phrase that 'Eccentrics beautify the world'. A third user joked that maybe the poor guy had lost a bet. "This guy broke the brains of bores and the grey masses," another wrote.
A few criticized the risk-taker, saying that what he did was "stupid," with one commenting that the man should introduce his brain to his body and stop taking such insane risks.
