Meanwhile in Russia: WATCH Guitar-Playing Man Casually Skate Along Bridge Edge

Commuters in the northern Russian city of St. Petersburg got an unusual start to the day after seeing a man seemingly completely unconcerned with his safety casually roller skating along a bridge's parapet while playing the guitar.

Video of the event prompted social media users to look on with jealousy about just how cool and carefree the mysterious daredevil looked.

"Man, how boring my life is!" one user wrote. Another quoted writer Maxim Gorky's phrase that 'Eccentrics beautify the world'. A third user joked that maybe the poor guy had lost a bet. "This guy broke the brains of bores and the grey masses," another wrote.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev WATCH Quick-Thinking Russian Snow Removal Workers Put Out Raging Car Fire With Tractors

One user confirmed that he had seen the mysterious mobile musician in another part of town.

A few criticized the risk-taker, saying that what he did was "stupid," with one commenting that the man should introduce his brain to his body and stop taking such insane risks.