UK Porn Star Wants to Shoot Erotic Film With Sex Robot ‘for the Experience'

While the idea of having sex with a robot might not fit into everyone's wavelength, for one porn star it's an exciting venture.

Speaking to the Daily Star, popular UK porn star Harriet Sugarcookie told the outlet that she would "definitely try making a video with a robot."

"Just for the experience and I am an over-sharer," she added.

​But in order for the deal to go down, the actress says major improvements need to be made to the robots' non-mechanical functions.

"For sex robots to be interesting on-screen I think they would need to mimic human feelings and emotions," she noted. "When I make videos I like there to be good chemistry between everyone involved… I like to see the different expressions on people's faces, that look you see in a girl's eyes when she's having sex with someone she likes — for now you can't replicate that, it's something that will remain organic."

"I think in the future, when the technology develops more, we might see them in different areas of sex work," Sugarcookie added.

However, the 22-year-old cam girl might not have to wait too long since Henry, a six-foot-tall sex robot that recites love poems and songs, is expected to be in stores later this year, the International Business Times reported.

​Created by Realbotix, Henry will cost anywhere from $11,000 to over $15,000.

Matt McMullen, the CEO of Realbotix, told The Daily Mail that Henry will be able to carry a conversation in order to offer "companionship" to lonely women.

"Women have the same issues of loneliness as men," McMullen said. "People call them sex dolls, but mostly it's about companionship. In this world of computers, people are missing out on human interaction."

Realbotix is the same company behind the female bot "Harmony," which can have its parts changed to fulfill the needs of the buyer.