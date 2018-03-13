Blame the Sandals? Hillary Clinton Slips Twice During India Trip (VIDEO)

During a three-day trip to the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton slipped not once, but twice, as she descended a set of stairs at the historic Jahaz Mahal palace.

Video footage that surfaced Monday shows Clinton slipping and sliding on the stairs at Jahaz Mahal despite already having the help of an aide. The 70-year-old eventually ditched her sandals after the second slip and, thankfully, managed to traverse the rest of the staircase without further incident.

It should be noted that the second fail took place even after Clinton had a second person jump in to help her descend the stairway.

​According to the Daily Mail, top aide Huma Abedin was walking behind Clinton throughout the ordeal. She did not offer her assistance.

Speaking with reporters while exiting the historical site, Clinton said that she was "just enjoying the magnificent archaeological site and learning a lot of the Indian history because of this beautiful palace ground."

"I am very excited about being here and everything that I have seen," she added.

This, sadly, is not the first time good ol' Hillary has had a spat with a set of stairs. In October 2017, Clinton appeared on the "Graham Norton Show" and explained that she was wearing a surgical boot because she tripped while running down stairs in heels.

"I was literally running down flights of stairs in my hotel and I had a cup of coffee in my hand… and my heel caught on the stair," she told show host Graham Norton. "And so I jerked this way with the coffee still in my hand and fell backwards… I have a fractured toe."

In 2016, the Chicago-born politician twice caught a case of the stumbles — once on the campaign trail in North Carolina and then another at a rehabilitation center in South Carolina, the International Business Times reported. During her time as secretary of state in 2011, Clinton was also filmed taking a tumble while boarding her flight to Yemen.

Just a suggestion, but maybe stick to escalators or a moving walkway?