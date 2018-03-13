Trump’s Bunnies: Roasting Orgy on Twitter After Don Jr.’s New Photo

Every child’s dream to get into a candy factory has put Trump Junior in the spotlight after a Pittsburgh-based photographer posted a shot from an unexpected angle.

A photo of the US president’s son Donald Trump Jr. surrounded by life-sized chocolate Easter bunnies from a Pittsburgher chocolate factory published by Andrew Rush of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has set Twitter ablaze. An unusual angle is to blame, or perhaps to thank for the incident.

This is the danger of campaigning at a candy factory. #PA18 pic.twitter.com/omssQlvAF1 — Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) 12 марта 2018 г.

​The seriousness of Trump Jr., who appears to be giving an interview to one of the candy figures, has been mocked on Twitter.

Look at that empty, hollow shell.



Cool chocolate rabbits too. — Terence Coughlin (@TCoughlin) 12 марта 2018 г.

Jr is the biggest joke ever! I laugh ever time I see something about him or his bro. They are sad beings. That was a chocolate bunny, did he know how to relate? — Genesis A. Slaughter (@womanofexcellen) 13 марта 2018 г.

Jr. has met his match. — Dave M (@mcmills_d) 13 марта 2018 г.

Bet you can't guess which one is hollowed inside — Paul Leigh (@Pleightx) 13 марта 2018 г.

​Allusions to the numerous scandals his father is entangled in, couldn’t be avoided.

I'm sorry, but these should be white chocolate bunnies. — Outlaw Poet (@Outlawpoet1970) 12 марта 2018 г.

​​This one has suggested a new destination for campaigning.

​While others have predicted a scary end.

​ The target of the roasting didn’t waste any time in responding, either.