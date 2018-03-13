Busted: Cops Suspended for Posing With Topless Tourists on Beach (PHOTOS)

Wearing body armor and carrying machine guns, three state police officers in the Mexican resort of Cancun didn’t think twice before taking photos with topless female sunbathers.

Three state police officers have been suspended after they posed for pictures with topless women on a beach in the Mexican resort town of Cancun, according to the news network Noticaribe.

The Ministry of Public Security from Mexico's Quintana Roo State has launched an internal investigation into the incident which saw the grinning officers in full body armor standing next to bare-breasted women believed to be tourists.

Abren investigación contra policías 'galanes' que se tomaron fotos con turistas en 'topless' https://t.co/1aNhKG67AP pic.twitter.com/8D0tzuojxQ — Noticaribe (@Noticaribe) 13 марта 2018 г.

"When you're more interested in the s**** than looking after Cancun beaches," a Facebook user wrote commenting on the photos which immediately became viral.

#ANTES “LOS POLICÍAS SÓLO QUIEREN DIVERTIRSE”: Se viralizan fotos de agentes posando con turistas en ‘topless’ en las playas de Cancúnhttps://t.co/7hJoWVkmaT pic.twitter.com/RLlL0jVsGx — Noticaribe (@Noticaribe) 13 марта 2018 г.

Shortly afterward, the post was deleted after local police reportedly issued a threat to the user.

Last year saw a rise in violence across Quintana Roo, including Cancun where at least 205 people were killed.