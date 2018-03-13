Well Played: WATCH World-Famous YouTube Star Sing Soviet Anthem

The user PewDiePie, listed as the most popular YouTuber, went full on communist and received more than three million views in the process.

The one and only PewDiePie (Swede Felix Kjellberg is behind the nickname) has published a “let’s play” video with a title “Finally a Good Game.” Upon discovering that his machine had a communist sign during a review of the anime-shooter «Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match», the YouTube star decided to go Soviet – beginning to sing the anthem and screaming anti-capitalist phrases. Well, trying to anyway

Disclaimer: strong language

Then a Russian flag appears as well as some Slavic memes.The vlog has more than three million views as well as nearly 200,000 “Thumbs-Ups.”

The YouTuber holds the title of the world’s most popular vlogger with 61 million subscribers and 17 billion views.

