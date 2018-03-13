Well Played: WATCH World-Famous YouTube Star Sing Soviet Anthem

The one and only PewDiePie (Swede Felix Kjellberg is behind the nickname) has published a “let’s play” video with a title “Finally a Good Game.” Upon discovering that his machine had a communist sign during a review of the anime-shooter «Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match», the YouTube star decided to go Soviet – beginning to sing the anthem and screaming anti-capitalist phrases. Well, trying to anyway
Disclaimer: strong language
Then a Russian flag appears as well as some Slavic memes.The vlog has more than three million views as well as nearly 200,000 “Thumbs-Ups.”
The YouTuber holds the title of the world’s most popular vlogger with 61 million subscribers and 17 billion views.
