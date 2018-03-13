Trump's Triumphal Reaction to 'No Collusion' Findings Sets Twitter on Fire

The US President got emotional on Twitter after the Republican Party announced they had found no evidence of his alleged collusion with Russia during his election campaign.

Donald Trump announced the results of the GOP House Intelligence Committee investigation, which discarded allegations that he colluded with Russia during his election campaign, with a Tweet in all capital letters.

THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE HAS, AFTER A 14 MONTH LONG IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION, FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION OR COORDINATION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA TO INFLUENCE THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 марта 2018 г.

​The statement came from Texas Republican Michael Conaway, chair of the GOP House Intelligence Committee, who announced the ending of the panel's investigation into the speculations that the US President Donald Trump and Russia had colluded during the election campaign. He concluded by saying, "we found no collusion."

The Presidential message set Twitter ablaze, as some users made fun of Trump’s tone over the decision and his typing in all caps…

OH BOY! THREE SCOOPS TONIGHT!!! — Krista Jackson (@KGJackson4) 13 марта 2018 г.

— Listen Up (@listenup473) 13 марта 2018 г.

More cheeseburgers, ice cream and cake please #CloggedArteries would be awesome — #ExpectUs (@SFGIANTSFAN1960) 13 марта 2018 г.

Your caps lock button is broken, dope. — Richard Hill AKA Don Ricardo🧐 (@ComicOzzie58) 13 марта 2018 г.

​… others screamed back, expressing disagreement with the decision.

HEY, USE YOUR INSIDE VOICE FFS! — I call BULLSH#T (@BeeGalini) 13 марта 2018 г.

​On March, 13th the Republicans promised to hand the report to the Democrats.

Twitterians also pointed the results of the investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller, who has yet to report anything.

​

​In May former FBI Director Mueller was appointed by the US Department of Justice to look into the same alleged collusion as the GOP Committee. Mueller's probe has resulted in several indictments and some guilty pleas by people who worked on Trump's campaign. However, the indictments have not addressed any misconduct alleged to have occurred during the campaign.

READ MORE:‘A Fishing Expedition’: Mueller Now Just ‘Trying to Find Dirt on Trump’