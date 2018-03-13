Forever Yang: ‘Ageless’ Chinese TV Presenter Rocks the Internet

The Chinese weather presenter called by the internet an “ageless goddess” has been on TV for 22 years - and she’s hardly changed at all.

Some people simply don't seem to age. Yang Dan, a TV presenter from China, is someone who has seemingly barely aged during her 22-year career on Chinese television.

A video of Yang, presented by her, went viral after state broadcaster CCTV published a short video compilation of her weather reports from the last 22 years in honor of March 8, International Women's Day.

"Many web users have grown up watching her show. They marveled why they have grown older but she hasn't. What's more? It appears she is younger and younger," the video description read.

When Yang came to Chinese television, she was 22, which makes her 44 years old now — but you would have never guessed it, unless we (or a Chinese government website) told you so.

The internet users dubbed the presenter an "ageless goddess," while some speculated she must be a "time traveler" or a "vampire." Conspiracy theorists decided the best explanation was that all weather reports were actually filmed during a single day. And of course, many wondered what cosmetics she uses.

The Daily Mail reminded readers that 22 years ago, Bill Clinton was still president of the United States.

A 1995 graduate of the Beijing Broadcasting Institute, Yang hosts two weather shows on the China Central Television station along with the weather program at China National Radio, according to China's Huafeng Meteorological Media Group.