Merkel Says Sometimes Exchanges Delicacies With Putin

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that she sometimes exchanges delicacies with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is known that the Russian president drinks German beer with pleasure, sometimes it is possible to exchange. I once got really good smoked fish," Merkel said Monday at a joint briefing with leaders of other German parties.

Last week, Putin told the interviewer in a feature-length promotional film that from time to time, Merkel brings him a few bottles of Radeberger beer. The president said that this is the kind of beer he enjoyed drinking while working in the German Democratic Republic.