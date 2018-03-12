WATCH President Putin's First Hockey Training

Russian President Vladimir Putin often displays his remarkable athletic skills, mostly in judo and swimming, however, in recent years, he has decided to take up hockey as well.

The video, which shows the president's first hockey training session honing his skills under the guidance of Russian two-time Olympic champion in hockey Alexei Kasatonov, is an excerpt from a new film about the Russian president.

"Pleasure is in victory," the president says in the film, noting that he likes to score goals.

"It's not really interesting to play," he added, referring to situations when other players hold back.

"My colleagues are trying to protect me, we can see that they could score a goal every 20 seconds, but they don't, they give an opportunity to beginners like me to play."