Register
22:43 GMT +311 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lydia Ringer, 16, a junior at Roosevelt High School in Seattle, holds a sign that reads NRA - Not Right for America, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, as she attends a rally against gun violence at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The rally was held on the same day Gov. Inslee was scheduled to sign a bill banning the sale and possession of gun bump stocks in the state of Washington.

    No Rest for the Wicked as NRA Sues to Stop Common-Sense Gun Laws After Massacre

    © AP Photo/ Ted S. Warren
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Americans who view the ownership of military-grade assault weapons as more important than common-sense regulations surrounding their use have sued the state of Florida to prevent the enforcement of new gun laws.

    As citizens, civic organizations, corporations and even financial institutions step up the pressure on US lawmakers for common-sense gun regulation, the notorious National Rifle Association (NRA) has doubled down on their message of fear by suing Florida after the state initiated new gun laws in the wake of a recent deadly high school shooting massacre that killed 17.

    The tiny camera has a full view of a car’s interior, and it is installed in one out of every eight Hertz rental cars.
    © AP Photo/ Mitchell Zachs
    Gun Control: Big US Firms Cut Ties to NRA as Anti-Assault Weapon Movement Grows

    Florida Governor Rick Scott, in the past an ally to the NRA, signed the new bill raising the age limit for buying semi-automatic assault weapons and permitting the arming of teachers in classrooms.

    On the same day that Scott enacted the new Florida law, the NRA initiated a suit claiming a violation of citizens rights under the US Constitution.

    The new law Florida laws raise the minimum age for buying military-grade assault rifles to 21, however police officers and members of security organizations who are 18 and above when hired will be still be permitted to purchase rifles and shotguns.

    The new Florida regulations also ban bump stocks, stipulate a three-day waiting period on every gun purchase in the state and streamline the ability of police to confiscate weapons and ammunition from those who are thought to be capable of violence.

    Most tellingly, the new Florida gun statutes signed into law by Governor Scott on Friday allow staff and teachers at schools to carry guns as they perform their normal duties on campus, as long as school district authorities and local sheriff's departments agree.

    Permission to carry deadly weapons on campus while employed at US schools is currently allowed in some areas of Wyoming, South Dakota, Tennessee, Georgia, Kansas and Texas, according to The BBC.

    Scott signed the bill and reminded those present at the ceremony that he was an NRA member, observing that some adherents of the influential gun club lobby would support the new laws but that many would not.

    "It's an example to the entire country that government can and has, moved fast," he remarked, cited by The BBC.

    Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi noted that while the new laws would not bring back the lives of those teenagers and children that were lost, it was nonetheless the "right thing to do."

    "The safety of our children is not a political issue," she stated.

    The increasingly unpopular NRA quickly moved to block the legislation, however, asking a judge to remove the ability of the state to enforce its own laws.

    Public reaction to the gun club suit has been pointed, with one Florida Parkland school shooting survivor tweeting, "How am I not surprised" at the NRA lawsuit.

    Lawmakers around the nation have been vocal in their condemnation of the NRA move. California state senator Scott Wiener, a Democrat, tweeted that the gun lobby has become a "toxic force" on the US political and cultural stage.

     

    Related:

    Gunman, 3 Hostages Dead in Shooting at California Veterans Home
    Accidental Shooting at Alabama High School Leaves One Student Near Death
    Shooting in Central Michigan University Kills Two: Attacker at Large
    Trump Mocked for Saying He’d ‘Run In’ to School Shooting Unarmed (VIDEO)
    Experts Note More Mental Hospitals Will Not Stop US Shooting Massacres
    At Least Two Wounded as Shooting Erupts in Southeastern Louisiana University
    California School Shooting Thwarted, Multiple Guns Found in Student's Home
    Tags:
    mass killings, death, school shooting, tragedy, Open Carry, Bump Stocks, weapon, gun control, US Constitution, National Rifle Association (NRA), NRA, Pam Bondi, Rick Scott, California, United States, Tennessee, Kansas, Georgia, Texas, South Dakota, Wyoming, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok