ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm: Twitter’s New Game Spared No Great Films

One week after Oscar night, when the Academy handed out its golden statues for outstanding achievements in cinema, Twitter users are giving out likes for the most hilarious/insane/horrifying film names as hashtag #ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm is trending. Here our top-ten.
Something that everyone who’s ever tried to make a call from the great outdoors can understand
Reception #ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm pic.twitter.com/Z5mYu0oKFg— Luis Alvarado (@ShadowLWolf) 11 марта 2018 г.
Our gender-neutral superhero
Wonder Human #ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm pic.twitter.com/RPN3gKVdEr— coleslaw (@mint_fuzzy) 11 марта 2018 г.
Just in time, after the Beast from the East and storm Emma
The greatest snowman#ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm— Johnny Taylor (@the_able_seaman) 11 марта 2018 г.
A fresh look at the franchise
Chill Bill #ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm pic.twitter.com/ubULmFFIvm— Ziggy (@mrjafri) 11 марта 2018 г.
Just classic
Citizen Lame #ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm— Ian G (@FakeIanG) 11 марта 2018 г.
A new persona for Brad Pitt
#ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm— Mrs. Jenzy Jen Jenzinita (@47young1) 11 марта 2018 г.
The Curious Face of Benjamin Button pic.twitter.com/8HDG3rxTyi
Here is something for the sci-fi fans
#ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm— Teresa Reed Wilcher (@DorsetQuarryGal) 11 марта 2018 г.
When Harry Met Wall-E
Sometimes it's impossible to avoid joking about gingers
The Ginger Games#ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm pic.twitter.com/zrFSFqCESG— Tom Gardiner #StargateNow (@Thogar) 11 марта 2018 г.
This one can have a happier ending
West Wine Story #ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm pic.twitter.com/jv0bUx5TIW— Shelly S_Eden H (@SSaferite) 11 марта 2018 г.
It should be the name of the original movie
#ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm 50 worst Dates pic.twitter.com/tChH2RsjNy
— Crystal ArtWork (@crystal_artwork) 11 марта 2018 г.
