ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm: Twitter’s New Game Spared No Great Films

Twitter users have gone creative playing with words and turning movie names into something new with a change of only two letters.

One week after Oscar night, when the Academy handed out its golden statues for outstanding achievements in cinema, Twitter users are giving out likes for the most hilarious/insane/horrifying film names as hashtag #ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm is trending. Here our top-ten.

Something that everyone who’s ever tried to make a call from the great outdoors can understand

​Our gender-neutral superhero

​Just in time, after the Beast from the East and storm Emma

​A fresh look at the franchise

​Just classic

​A new persona for Brad Pitt

​Here is something for the sci-fi fans

#ChangeTwoLettersRuinAFilm

When Harry Met Wall-E — Teresa Reed Wilcher (@DorsetQuarryGal) 11 марта 2018 г.

​Sometimes it's impossible to avoid joking about gingers

​This one can have a happier ending

​It should be the name of the original movie