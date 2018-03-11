World Naked Bike Ride Comes to Brazil (VIDEO)

Thousands of naked cyclists took to the streets of Sao Paolo, protesting against the effects of pollution as well as the lack of bike lanes in the country.

The march was also aimed at denouncing the recklessness of some drivers and raising awareness about the hundreds of deaths which occur due to traffic accidents of fellow cyclists yearly.

© AFP 2018/ Nelson ALMEIDA Naked cyclists ride their bikes along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to demand better condition of the city roads and to raise awareness on the safety of cyclists and reducing oil dependence, as part of the World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) international movement, on March 10, 2018

"It's your lack of respect that's vulgar". "Obscene traffic", "Out of cars" and "Your haste is worth a life" were some of the slogans painted on the protestors' bodies.

"The drivers don't respect cyclists; in recent years the death toll has been growing and that's why I cam here today," said one of them, a 45-year-old saleswoman.

© AFP 2018/ Nelson ALMEIDA Naked cyclists demonstrate along Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, to demand better condition of the city roads and to raise awareness on the safety of cyclists and reducing oil dependence, as part of the World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR) international movement, on March 10, 2018

In Sao Paolo alone, 37 cyclists died in 2017, a 23.3% increase compared to the previous year.