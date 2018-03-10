Sexy Brunette Lucia Javorcekova Quits Cycling to Become a DJ (PHOTOS)

The 26-year-old model has over 1.1million followers on her Instagram account where she shares snaps of herself in which she is often barely dressed.

Lucia Javorcekova is going to get anyone’s pulse rising with her stunning figure and gorgeous face. The sensational Slovakian beauty is now a full-time model and DJ.

According to the publication Marca, Lucia Javorcekova has left behind her cycling ambition to focus on her modeling.

She is a self-confessed fan of compatriot Peter Sagan, a three-time cycling world champion, but the sport is now not one of her top priorities.

A post shared by Lucia Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:00am PST

It is quite possible that Javorcekova is one of the most beautiful women ever to ride a bike.

The sexy brunette leaves little to the imagination with her racy photos on Instagram.