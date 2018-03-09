Trump Tries to Kill Off Steelworker's Dad, Twitter Dies Instead (VIDEO)

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump tried to kill off Scott Sauritch's dad before signing off on new tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum.

Sauritch, the president of the United Steelworkers Union local 2227, spoke at the tariff signing ceremony, telling those gathered about how his father had lost his job in the steel industry due to increased imports.

"I'd like to tell you a story about my father during the ‘80s," Sauritch said. "He lost his job due to imports coming into this country… I just wanted to tell you, what that does to a man with six kids is devastating. I never forgot that, looking into his eyes in my household, [and] what that does to a family."

"When you're actually involved and it impacts you, it'll never leave you," he added.

And then, as good ol' 45 was thanking the man for sharing his thoughts, Trump told him his father was looking down on him from above and that he was proud.

​Sauritch's response? "Oh, he's still alive.

​Slightly embarrassed, The Donald then quickly tried to make lemonade with lemons, saying "then he's even more proud of you."

The snafu, which aired live across the nation, took netizens by storm.

​Trump's new tariffs will be implemented in 15 days.