'Imbeciles!' Online Users Riled by Men Stealing Women's Thunder With 1 Question

'Ok - so when is International Men's Day then ??' – a question that has triggered all kinds of reactions on social media on a day meant to celebrate women. From annoyance to actual direct responses pointing to November 19, online users are fuming the holiday is somehow "about reassuring men that they also have a day."

Observed on March 8, the International Women's Day is marked by promotion of women's rights, protests over gender discrimination, sexual harassment, domestic abuse and wage gaps. It is all about women and for some it just doesn't sit well.

Social media users took to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Ok — so when is International Men's Day then?? #IWD2018 — JustG (@Little_G2) March 8, 2018

Suppose I’ll get fired for asking when International Men’s Day is? #internationalwomensday2018 — Jack McLaren (@taekwondocopper) March 8, 2018​

“Yes, but when is International Men’s Day?” pic.twitter.com/TZuM76rncx — Angry Scotland (@AngryScotland) March 8, 2018​

With 'International Men's Day' trending on Twitter on March 8, female and not only users were left baffled.

It really is shit that every year, so much of #IWD2018 is about reassuring men that they also have a day. International Men's Day is literally trending. On International Women's Day. — Samantha Shannon (@say_shannon) March 8, 2018​

Asking "when's International Men's Day?" on #IWD2018 is a bit like saying "when's my birthday?" instead of "happy birthday" to someone — Jo Hooper (@JoLHooper) March 8, 2018​

To all the idiot men, in response to #IWD2018 asking when it's International Men's Day.



Officially, it's November 19th.



Unofficially, it's every other day of the year. — Matthew Clark Leach (@LeachJuice) March 8, 2018​

Men all over the internet asking when International Men’s Day is #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/DCA3RpCeUE — Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) March 8, 2018​

Happy #InternationalWomensDay the day where we have to endure this sentence:



‘Why isn’t there an International Men’s Day’



It’s Monday, 19 November

take your jokes and go pic.twitter.com/NNRnsnE8Az — Callie (@CallieThorpe) March 8, 2018​