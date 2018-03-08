'Imbeciles!' Online Users Riled by Men Stealing Women's Thunder With 1 Question

Observed on March 8, the International Women's Day is marked by promotion of women's rights, protests over gender discrimination, sexual harassment, domestic abuse and wage gaps. It is all about women and for some it just doesn't sit well.
Social media users took to Twitter to voice their frustration.
Ok — so when is International Men's Day then?? #IWD2018— JustG (@Little_G2) March 8, 2018
Suppose I’ll get fired for asking when International Men’s Day is? #internationalwomensday2018— Jack McLaren (@taekwondocopper) March 8, 2018
“Yes, but when is International Men’s Day?” pic.twitter.com/TZuM76rncx— Angry Scotland (@AngryScotland) March 8, 2018
With 'International Men's Day' trending on Twitter on March 8, female and not only users were left baffled.
It really is shit that every year, so much of #IWD2018 is about reassuring men that they also have a day. International Men's Day is literally trending. On International Women's Day.— Samantha Shannon (@say_shannon) March 8, 2018
Asking "when's International Men's Day?" on #IWD2018 is a bit like saying "when's my birthday?" instead of "happy birthday" to someone— Jo Hooper (@JoLHooper) March 8, 2018
To all the idiot men, in response to #IWD2018 asking when it's International Men's Day.— Matthew Clark Leach (@LeachJuice) March 8, 2018
Officially, it's November 19th.
Unofficially, it's every other day of the year.
Men all over the internet asking when International Men’s Day is #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/DCA3RpCeUE— Ireland Simpsons Fans (@iresimpsonsfans) March 8, 2018
Happy #InternationalWomensDay the day where we have to endure this sentence:— Callie (@CallieThorpe) March 8, 2018
‘Why isn’t there an International Men’s Day’
It’s Monday, 19 November
take your jokes and go pic.twitter.com/NNRnsnE8Az
Husband: "When's International Men's Day?"— Alexia Russell (@AlexiaRussell3) March 8, 2018
Son: "Actually there was one but a woman didn't put it on the calendar and we all forgot about it."
Happy "but when's international men's day?" everyone! #IWD2018 #InternationalWomensDay #internationalwomensday2018 #InternationalMensDay #hashtaginell pic.twitter.com/x8AdbICsKf— Melissa Oldham (@MelissaOldham) March 8, 2018
*sees International Men’s Day trending* pic.twitter.com/deXOTWyMbS— kate🌸 (@alittle_lamb_) March 8, 2018
