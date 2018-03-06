Register
23:31 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Samantha Power

    Italian Vote: Twitter Rips Samantha Power's Russiagate Post to Shreds

    © Flickr/ Andrew Heavens
    Viral
    Get short URL
    6210

    The former Irish-born US ambassador to the United Nations seems to seize every opportunity to cite the now common Western-devised conspiracy theory about the Russiagate – this time with regard to the Italian vote on Sunday.

    In one of her recent Tweets, Samantha Power posted a link to some conspiracy-advocating news media outlet, which analyzed the most popular and widely shared posts on Italian social networks in the pre-election period.

    Guess what did the article found, to Power’s utmost satisfaction? Sputnik and its relevant stories on Italian domestic policies and burning migrant issues, detailed by a string of Sputnik’s reputable speakers, have actually meddled in the Italian general election.  Absolutely ludicrous, isn’t it?

    This is what Power actually wrote, word for word:

    "Italy’s joins [sic] long list of elections influenced by Russia. Sputnik will do what Sputnik does. The question is: what are our democracies going to do about it? Will voters repudiate candidates who seek to benefit from Russian interference?"

    But, thank God, the lion’s share of Twitter users proved to be about their wits indeed, judging by their reasonable comments. And it’s a yet greater pleasure to see what solid support they won in the comments:

    "Please take your paranoid conspiracy theories away from my beloved country.

    Theres no Russian meddling in our politics. There are lots of US, globalist finance and multinational corporation meddling though," Luigi Splenetico, apparently an Italian, commented.

    Another user immediately backed the arguments:

    "YES! The truth is spoken! The USA interferes not only in every other countries elections, we've killed leaders of countries to only then place in our own puppet. Well said!"

    Other Twitterians weighed in:

    "Just hang it up. Your BS lost in Syria, you lost in Crimea & you failed in your coup attempts against Maduro. You are a loser, just admit it and try your hand at something you have a clue about. Basket weaving perhaps?" one Internet user wrote in the comments.

    Others ironically remarked that Power’s rhetoric would have been totally different were the Russians not to back conservative trends:

    "Uhh, yeah…sure.

    Russia has influence in every election?

    I guess only when it comes to the idea that they are pushing for conservatives?

    #LiberalNutters all over the world are yet again making more excuses for losing.

    That women on the far left looks familiar…," Twitter user Gregg wrote.

    Despite hordes of trolls rushing to post their anti-Russia "bedroom" comments, the grain of truth has been reiterated more than once: Italy and Russia have long been into close trade cooperation, and letting Italy down is the least Russia would want.

    At least what Sputnik strives for is to give an objective account of where Europe currently stands and what needs to be addressed most urgently.

    READ MORE: Trump Denies 'Fake News' Reports of Chaos in White House, Says Only Great Energy


    Related:

    Russia Secures Spot as World’s #3 Gold Miner as Metal Prices Up Thanks to Trump
    Trump's Global Trade War Could Lead to Financial Armageddon
    'Tower of Jello': Major Trump Fundraiser Reportedly Wanted Tillerson Sacked
    5+1-1? 'Iran Nuclear Deal Will Survive Despite Trump's Threats' – Policy Analyst
    Tags:
    election, right, conservatism, conspiracy, Russiagate, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Twitter, Samantha Power, Italy, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Three's a Crowd?
    Three's a Crowd?
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok