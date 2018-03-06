Register
17:20 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Borås Djurpark

    Swedish Zoo Gets Death Threats for Slaughtering Hundreds of 'Surplus' Animals

    © Borås Djurpark
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Staff at the Borås Zoo, located in the Swedish city of the same name, have started to receive death threats after the park made national headlines for its practice of culling perfectly healthy animals.

    Since an early January report that revealed the killing of hundreds of "surplus" animals not deemed deficient in any way, the Borås zoo has received over a dozen death threats via e-mail and social media. Among them were several death threats directed against zoo CEO Bo Kjellson. One of them features a montage, in which Bo Kjellson's head is placed behind crosshairs, national broadcaster SVT reported.

    "This is very unpleasant and these threats affect the staff and the whole organization," Bo Kjellson told SVT.

    Kjellson attributed the death threats to SVT's critical review of the zoo's practices, which included culling healthy animals, including lions, and caused strong feelings among the both the domestic and the international public.

    In addition to the death threats, the zoo also received a large amount of criticism and irate comments that nevertheless cannot be considered a threat.

    "We have tried to respond to all the e-mails we have received. In the case of threats, we have just answered that it was not okay and reported them to the police," Bo Kjellson said.

    READ MORE: Catcalls: Swedish Zoo Chastised for Culling Healthy Lion Cubs

    Bo Kjellson stressed that the zoo followed the rules as part of international breeding programs, arguing that SVT did take things out of context, focusing only on the slaughter part. Over the past four years, the Borås Zoo culled 286 animals, of which 163 were perfectly healthy. A total of 128 aimals didn't even become one year old.

    SVT responsible publisher Josefin Ziegler called the death threats "intolerable," but refused to accept the report as "unilateral," claiming that it gave ample room to the very Bo Kjellson to justify the cause of killings.

    ​"Our report got such a big impact, I believe, because of the fact that it is relatively unknown to the general public what happens to animals at zoos, when, for instance, they become too many and no longer fit in," Ziegler explained.

    READ MORE: Farewell, My Friend! Danish Zoos Accept Pets as Predator Feed

    The Borås zoo is almost 60 years old. It is located in the city of Borås in the Västra Götaland county (population: 66,000) and is considered to be the focal point of the city's tourist industry with approximately 250,000 visitors a year. Its economic impact as a result of tourism is estimated to be at least SEK 40 million ($5 million).

    Related:

    Catcalls: Swedish Zoo Chastised for Culling Healthy Lion Cubs
    Headless Cocks: Chickens Executed for Kids' Education Arouse Debate in Denmark
    Farewell, My Friend! Danish Zoos Accept Pets as Predator Feed
    Tags:
    animal rights, animal abuse, animal cruelty, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok