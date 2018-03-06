Register
02:59 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Large fight breaks out at North Carolina's Hanes Mall

    North Carolina Mall Shuts Down After 'Large Fight' Among 80-100 Teens Breaks Out

    © Screenshot/ Mr. Random
    Viral
    Get short URL
    203

    On Saturday, North Carolina's Hanes Mall was shut down by officials after a "large fight" between 80 to 100 teens broke out near the food court and had to be broken up by mall security and local police.

    According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the fight, which took place at roughly 6:30 p.m., broke out after mall security officials were trying to escort teenagers out of the building because of the mall's 6 p.m. curfew. The 2010 curfew policy requires visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent or guardian on Friday and Saturday after 6 p.m.

    ​With teens refusing to leave the building, police officers with the Winston-Salem department were called in to help with the situation. The scene quickly escalated once officers entered the mall and attempted to arrest 16-year-old Rakey James Baldwin for refusing to leave. While officers tried to handcuff Baldwin, a gaggle of teens tried to pull Baldwin away from them.

    Police were ultimately able to apprehend Baldwin after deploying pepper spray against the teens and dragging Baldwin into a nearby Sunglass Hut store.

    After Baldwin was in their custody, officials also arrested 16-year-old Jaheim Lamar Martin and one other teen for disorderly conduct. Police have not yet released the name of the third arrestee.

    ​"There was a mix of 80 to 100 juveniles and teens," Lt. DL Rose told local news station Fox 8. "Some of them started interfering with the arrest, then some of them followed the officers outside and continued to interfere and there were two subsequent arrests."

    After spending two hours trying to settle the situation at the mall, police announced via social media that the mall would be shut down and would not be reopened until Sunday at 12 p.m.

    ​"There were people screaming. It was just a huge chaotic mess with people trying to find their loved ones," Jessica Branch, a teen who had been at the mall, told the Winston-Salem Journal. "People were screaming at police officers, we were right there. I literally could not believe what was going on."

    Despite claims of gunshots being heard at the mall, police announced that there were no firearms found at the premises.

    Fight breaks out at a Denny's establishment in Vineland, New Jersey
    © Screenshot/Jariito Excia
    WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out at New Jersey Restaurant

    Mall officials have since announced that a heightened police presence was likely in the upcoming weekend.

    "We evaluate our security protocol on an ongoing basis and make adjustments as necessary," Stacey Keating, director of public relations and corporate communications for CBL Properties, told the journal. "We do expect to have additional security and police coverage next weekend."

    According to Rose, more arrests could be in the works as officials continue to investigate the massive brawl.

    Related:

    'Freedom Instead of Islam': Brutal Anti-Migrant Fight Riles German Town (VIDEO)
    Neo-Nazis Recruit Far-Right Activists From UK to Fight in Ukraine – Reports
    Racist Fight at Florida Restaurant Caught on Camera (VIDEO)
    Life or Death: Male Rhinos Fight Bitterly for Territory
    India, Canada Vow to Fight Extremism With Modi’s Trademark Bear Hug With Trudeau
    Tags:
    mall security, Hanes Mall, Fight, teens, police, North Carolina
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Walk Through the Oscars-2018 Red Carpet
    Walk Through the Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok