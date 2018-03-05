Political Asylum for Jailed Model Offering State ‘Secrets’ to US Ruled Out

Belorussian model and self-proclaimed whistleblower,Nastya Rybka, came into the spotlight after publishing info on her alleged affair with a Russian oligarch, is currently imprisoned in Thailand for holding sex lessons without a work permit.

The US Embassy in Minsk (Belarus) has commented on the reported request of Nastya Rybka (her real name is Anastasia Vashukevich) and self-proclaimed “sex guru” Alex Lesley (Alexander Kirillov) for political asylum in the US, saying they can’t get it outside the US. The maximum they can count upon is refugee status.

The couple has been reported earlier by Thai outlet to have contacted the US mission in Bangkok after they were detained in Thailand together with their eight associates for giving sex lessons to Russian tourists without a work permit and with expired visas. According to local authorities, they are to be blacklisted and deported to their home countries – for Rybka it’s Belarus, while Kirillov and seven other men and women are from Russia.

To smooth her way to the US she has revealed she is ready to trade “evidence” on Russian ties with Donald Trump’s campaign, without specifying what exactly.

The arrest came hot on the heels after Vashukevich made headlines in Russia earlier this year claiming she had had an affair with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, publishing videos and photos on her social media accounts. Before that she was also caught in Russia for having sex in public and took part in controversial sex trainings together with Kirillov.