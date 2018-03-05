Snowmageddon in British Grocery Stores: Empty Shelves, Overpriced Bread, Rations

Twitter users have sounded the alarm about food supplies, posting pics of empty shelves in supermarkets in the UK and Ireland as the countries have been hit by the worst snowstorm in decades.

Beast from the East, as social media outlets have dubbed the record snowfall in Britain, has caused major breakdowns in fresh food supply across the British Isles according to numerous reports.

The hashtag #emptyshelves has been trending for several days now as shoppers from both the UK and Ireland have posted on Twitter and Facebook photos of empty shelves in supermarkets Morrisons, Lidl, Londis, Asda, Tesco, Co-op and Aldi. Earlier users had also told of inflated bread prices and bread rations recommended by some stores. Fresh food such as dairy, bread and greengroceries have disappeared from major stores over the past several days due to numerous accidents on local highways as the supermarkets are informing their customers.

The first witnesses about food breakdown appeared in the middle of the last week in the face of havoc on the roads and panic shopping amid the fears of being snowed in. Although the road situation was forecasted to improve by the end of the week, the food chaos remained on Sunday, leaving the local residents scared.

Like jeez there is literally nothing on the shelves. Even the medicine shelves were pretty empty. It’s legit scary. pic.twitter.com/a9lRDDSiUS — Helena Ac-Shame (aka NightsAtKendalls) (@NightAtKendalls) 4 марта 2018 г.

No food fs, living on rations pic.twitter.com/yYBSpKLAlE — Victoria Merrouche (@V_Merrouche) 4 марта 2018 г.​

Queue for rations during WWII, 1944 | Queue for Dunnes Stores during storm Emma, 2018 pic.twitter.com/5ifuhdDayh

— Susi Grant (@shauna_bell15) 3 марта 2018 г.

Some however kept calmer and shopped for spirits.

Blitz spirit. When there is no milk. No bread. No fruit. No veg. We clear the shelves of vodka #snowday4 pic.twitter.com/XlI6nSdTtY — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) 3 марта 2018 г.

Meanwhile the chain Londis, has outraged shoppers by having raised prices by 2 times in these hard times as one Facebook user reported, they had to buy a loaf of bread for £3 instead of usual £1.40 and posted a receipt. The shop bosses have justified themselves by saying they had to pay extra money to suppliers for delivery in poor weather conditions.