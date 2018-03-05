With Friends Like These: Jennifer Lawrence Taunts Emma Stone at Academy Awards

At last year's Academy Awards, La La Land was declared best picture by mistake; confusion involving the opening of envelopes prompted the cast to bask in misplaced glory for a few moments. The gaffe continues to haunt Emma Stone to this day, and her friend Jennifer Lawrence seems eager to remind her of that.

"This year, when you hear your name called, don't get up right away. Give us a minute," Academy Awards ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel said during his opening speech, making an obvious reference to a faux pas last year, when for a few brief moments the crew and cast of La La Land were led to believe that their film had won the coveted prize.

If any members of the audience had any doubts, they were quickly dispelled by Hunger Games’ star Jennifer Lawrence, who laughed out loud and pointed at La La Land’s lead Emma Stone, who was sitting next to her.