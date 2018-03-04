'Duderus' Upheaval: Planned Parenthood 'Men's Uterus' Tweet Ignites Social Media

The Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky sparked intense debates on social media after tweeting that "some men have a uterus." The statement was posted on Twitter this week and contained only the aforementioned phrase repeated 11 times.
Some men have a uterus.— Planned Parenthood (@PPIndKentucky) 2 марта 2018 г.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some men have a uterus.
Some thanked the NGO for the tweet, with at least two people referring to their reproductive tracts as a "duderus."
THANK YOU SO MUCH! Some of us DO have a uterus! (Though I prefer to call mine “duderus”, lol!) Keep being awesome, PP. Thanks for reppin and helping us dudes!!— Philip Turncliff (@unbridledphilly) 3 марта 2018 г.
To be fair, I do sometimes call mine a duderus.— James Lorien 🦋 MacDonald (@happeningfish) 2 марта 2018 г.
What a time. What a place. Planned Parenthood of Kentucky thank you— Sandy Gooen (@FeatSandyGooen) 2 марта 2018 г.
men have uteri and ovaries— Europa 🏰⚔️ (@moonenby) 3 марта 2018 г.
women have prostates and testies
and there's nothing your bitter transhobe heart can do about it
Others, however, were not inclined to agree with this claim, including famous Hollywood actor James Woods.
No. They do not. pic.twitter.com/fVhebtnE7v— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) 3 марта 2018 г.
3 марта 2018 г.
Can you get down with science pic.twitter.com/TaQoppe49p— Daniel Mendez (@MendezDan77) 4 марта 2018 г.
no..they don’t. pic.twitter.com/QUxtruPpNR— jessie (@jessiiieem) 2 марта 2018 г.
And yet others appeared to be simply shocked and puzzled by Planned Parenthood’s declaration.
3 марта 2018 г.
2 марта 2018 г.
