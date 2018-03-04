'Duderus' Upheaval: Planned Parenthood 'Men's Uterus' Tweet Ignites Social Media

A US reproductive health NGO managed to stir a social media controversy with a single tweet that was apparently meant as a gesture of support for transgender men who possess female reproductive organs.

The Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky sparked intense debates on social media after tweeting that "some men have a uterus." The statement was posted on Twitter this week and contained only the aforementioned phrase repeated 11 times.

Some men have a uterus.

Some men have a uterus.

Some men have a uterus.

Some men have a uterus.

Some men have a uterus.

Some men have a uterus.

Some men have a uterus.

Some men have a uterus.

Some men have a uterus.

Some men have a uterus.

Some men have a uterus. — Planned Parenthood (@PPIndKentucky) 2 марта 2018 г.

​Some thanked the NGO for the tweet, with at least two people referring to their reproductive tracts as a "duderus."

THANK YOU SO MUCH! Some of us DO have a uterus! (Though I prefer to call mine “duderus”, lol!) Keep being awesome, PP. Thanks for reppin and helping us dudes!! — Philip Turncliff (@unbridledphilly) 3 марта 2018 г.

To be fair, I do sometimes call mine a duderus. — James Lorien 🦋 MacDonald (@happeningfish) 2 марта 2018 г.

What a time. What a place. Planned Parenthood of Kentucky thank you — Sandy Gooen (@FeatSandyGooen) 2 марта 2018 г.

men have uteri and ovaries

women have prostates and testies

and there's nothing your bitter transhobe heart can do about it — Europa 🏰⚔️ (@moonenby) 3 марта 2018 г.

Others, however, were not inclined to agree with this claim, including famous Hollywood actor James Woods.

Can you get down with science pic.twitter.com/TaQoppe49p — Daniel Mendez (@MendezDan77) 4 марта 2018 г.

And yet others appeared to be simply shocked and puzzled by Planned Parenthood’s declaration.