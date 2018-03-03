Father Frost Turns Amsterdam Canals Into Perfect Ice Skating Rink (VIDEO, PHOTO)

For the first time in six years, parts of Amsterdam's Prinsengracht and Keizersgracht canals froze hard enough to support the weight of tourists, locals, and yes, ice skaters.

The freezing cold gripping Europe has already produced several unexpected upsides, including snowball fights, skiing in the streets and very happy zoo penguins.

The latest winter-celebratory footage comes form Amsterdam, and shows people on skates taking advantage of the freezing cold while others just stroll along enjoying the unusual feeling.

today, for the first time in years, people were ice skating on the amsterdam canals pic.twitter.com/pbUwR7hvBr — juan (@juanbuis) March 2, 2018