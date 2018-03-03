The Loser Squad: Guess Who Won the Golden Raspberry Award This Time

The Emoji Movie, a 3D animated comedy directed by Tony Leondis, made history today when it became the first animated feature to earn a Razzie Award; it was named as Worst Picture of 2017, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director and Worst Screen Combo.
Last year’s reboot of The Mummy did not turn out well for Tom Cruise, netting him the Worst Actor award during the event.
Mel Gibson ended up receiving the Worst Supporting Actor Razzie Award for Daddy's Home 2, and the inaugural "Special Rotten Tomatoes Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It" went to Baywatch.
Founded nearly four decades ago by John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Golden Raspberry Awards (also known as Razzies and Razzie Awards) is a mock award in recognition of the worst in film.
With the first ceremony held on March 31, 1981, the Razzie Awards are presented annually in Los Angeles, preceding the corresponding Academy Awards ceremony by one day.
