Register
19:34 GMT +303 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) The Razzie award logo is displayed on stage at the 32 annual Golden Raspberry or Razzies Awards, April 1, 2012 in Santa Monica, California

    The Loser Squad: Guess Who Won the Golden Raspberry Award This Time

    © AFP 2018/ ROBYN BECK
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 50

    Tom Cruise, Kim Basinger and Mel Gibson topped the list of celebrities who had the dubious honor of winning probably the most infamous award Hollywood has to offer.

    The Emoji Movie, a 3D animated comedy directed by Tony Leondis, made history today when it became the first animated feature to earn a Razzie Award; it was named as Worst Picture of 2017, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director and Worst Screen Combo.

    This file image released by Sony Pictures shows Gene, voiced by T.J. Miller, center, in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's The Emoji Movie.
    © AP Photo/ Sony Pictures Animation via AP, File
    This file image released by Sony Pictures shows Gene, voiced by T.J. Miller, center, in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's "The Emoji Movie."

    Last year’s reboot of The Mummy did not turn out well for Tom Cruise, netting him the Worst Actor award during the event.

    Кадр из фильма Призрачная нить
    © Photo: Annapurna Pictures (2017)
    Hollywood Presents: The Nominees of the Academy Awards 2018
    11
    Kim Basinger took Worst Supporting Actress for her part in Fifty Shades Darker while this year’s Worst Actress award went to Tyler Perry for his signature role of tough elderly black woman Madea in Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.

    Mel Gibson ended up receiving the Worst Supporting Actor Razzie Award for Daddy's Home 2, and the inaugural "Special Rotten Tomatoes Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It" went to Baywatch.

    READ MORE: These Oscar-Winning Films Harness the Power to Increase Your Sex Appeal

    Founded nearly four decades ago by John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Golden Raspberry Awards (also known as Razzies and Razzie Awards) is a mock award in recognition of the worst in film. 

    With the first ceremony held on March 31, 1981, the Razzie Awards are presented annually in Los Angeles, preceding the corresponding Academy Awards ceremony by one day.

    Related:

    Have a Seat: Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ Statue Pops Up Near Oscar Venue
    Russian Movie 'Loveless' Wins French Cezar Award as Best Foreign Film
    Tags:
    presentation, awards, Golden Raspberry Awards, Tom Cruise, Mel Gibson, Kim Basinger, Los Angeles, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Holi, The Riotous Hindu Spring Festival of Color in Pictures
    Holi: Brightest Glimpses From Indian Festival of Color
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Doesn’t Make Cents
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok