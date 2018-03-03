The Loser Squad: Guess Who Won the Golden Raspberry Award This Time

Tom Cruise, Kim Basinger and Mel Gibson topped the list of celebrities who had the dubious honor of winning probably the most infamous award Hollywood has to offer.

The Emoji Movie, a 3D animated comedy directed by Tony Leondis, made history today when it became the first animated feature to earn a Razzie Award; it was named as Worst Picture of 2017, Worst Screenplay, Worst Director and Worst Screen Combo.

This file image released by Sony Pictures shows Gene, voiced by T.J. Miller, center, in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation's "The Emoji Movie."

Last year’s reboot of The Mummy did not turn out well for Tom Cruise, netting him the Worst Actor award during the event.

Kim Basinger took Worst Supporting Actress for her part in Fifty Shades Darker while this year’s Worst Actress award went to Tyler Perry for his signature role of tough elderly black woman Madea in Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.

Mel Gibson ended up receiving the Worst Supporting Actor Razzie Award for Daddy's Home 2, and the inaugural "Special Rotten Tomatoes Award: The Razzie Nominee So Bad You Loved It" went to Baywatch.

Founded nearly four decades ago by John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Golden Raspberry Awards (also known as Razzies and Razzie Awards) is a mock award in recognition of the worst in film.

With the first ceremony held on March 31, 1981, the Razzie Awards are presented annually in Los Angeles, preceding the corresponding Academy Awards ceremony by one day.